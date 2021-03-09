UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivory Coast Ruling Party Wins Majority In Legislative Polls: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:49 PM

Ivory Coast ruling party wins majority in legislative polls: official

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's party won a majority in last weekend's legislative elections, official results showed Tuesday, in a vote that raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's party won a majority in last weekend's legislative elections, official results showed Tuesday, in a vote that raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it.

Ouattara's RHDP won 137 of 254 seats compared to 91 for opposition parties in Saturday's polls, according to results published by the West African country's electoral commission.

Related Topics

Vote Ivory Coast Opposition

Recent Stories

Gang kidnaps 25 villagers in central Nigeria

15 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Oleg Stepanov Na ..

17 seconds ago

Participants of March 18 Afghan Conference to Disc ..

19 seconds ago

6 vaccine centres set up in Sahiwal

21 seconds ago

Press Gallery played role of bridge between parlia ..

5 minutes ago

Domicile, PRCs to issue after scrutiny

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.