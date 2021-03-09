Ivory Coast ruling party wins majority in legislative polls: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's party won a majority in last weekend's legislative elections, official results showed Tuesday, in a vote that raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's party won a majority in last weekend's legislative elections, official results showed Tuesday, in a vote that raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it.

Ouattara's RHDP won 137 of 254 seats compared to 91 for opposition parties in Saturday's polls, according to results published by the West African country's electoral commission.