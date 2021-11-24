Ivory Coast seeks regional response to terror threat

(@FahadShabbir)

Ivory Coast is beefing up military deployment on its northern border and seeking stronger security ties with its neighbours as it casts a worried eye on burgeoning militancy in the region

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast is beefing up military deployment on its northern border and seeking stronger security ties with its neighbours as it casts a worried eye on burgeoning militancy in the region.

The West African state lies to the south of Mali and Burkina Faso, which are struggling with a years-long insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Over the past two years, militants have carried out several bloody cross-border attacks in Ivory Coast, including a raid in Kafolo in the northeast in June 2020 that killed 14 troops.

Kafolo lies close to the Comoe National Park near the Burkina border -- a vast forest of 11,000 square kilometres (4,250 square miles) used as a bolthole by jihadists, many of whom are linked to Al-Qaeda, security sources say.

In Tengrela, a town farther west near the border with Mali, the army have set up a special forces base, and convoys of trucks are a daily sight.

"We are glad to see the special forces among us -- we know that we are safe," said Zie Coulibaly, a local driver.

"We are reassured that the troops are there, but if they could send more, we would be happier," said Kone Zoumana, head of a cooperative of gold miners.

"Forces have been stepped up in the northern zone and the state is deploying every means to secure the northern border," Prime Minister Patrick Achi has said.

The militancy threat in the Sahel region to the north of Ivory Coast first emerged in northern Mali in 2012.

Several years later, it spread to the country's powder-keg centre and then to Niger and Burkina Faso.

"The terrorists' goal is to extend their religious, cultural and economic grip as far south as possible," said Fidele Sarassoro, chief of staff to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.