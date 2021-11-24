UrduPoint.com

Ivory Coast Seeks Regional Response To Terror Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:08 PM

Ivory Coast seeks regional response to terror threat

Ivory Coast is beefing up military deployment on its northern border and seeking stronger security ties with its neighbours as it casts a worried eye on burgeoning militancy in the region

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast is beefing up military deployment on its northern border and seeking stronger security ties with its neighbours as it casts a worried eye on burgeoning militancy in the region.

The West African state lies to the south of Mali and Burkina Faso, which are struggling with a years-long insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Over the past two years, militants have carried out several bloody cross-border attacks in Ivory Coast, including a raid in Kafolo in the northeast in June 2020 that killed 14 troops.

Kafolo lies close to the Comoe National Park near the Burkina border -- a vast forest of 11,000 square kilometres (4,250 square miles) used as a bolthole by jihadists, many of whom are linked to Al-Qaeda, security sources say.

In Tengrela, a town farther west near the border with Mali, the army have set up a special forces base, and convoys of trucks are a daily sight.

"We are glad to see the special forces among us -- we know that we are safe," said Zie Coulibaly, a local driver.

"We are reassured that the troops are there, but if they could send more, we would be happier," said Kone Zoumana, head of a cooperative of gold miners.

"Forces have been stepped up in the northern zone and the state is deploying every means to secure the northern border," Prime Minister Patrick Achi has said.

The militancy threat in the Sahel region to the north of Ivory Coast first emerged in northern Mali in 2012.

Several years later, it spread to the country's powder-keg centre and then to Niger and Burkina Faso.

"The terrorists' goal is to extend their religious, cultural and economic grip as far south as possible," said Fidele Sarassoro, chief of staff to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Army Driver Mali Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Niger June Border 2020 Gold From

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on ..

Lok Virsa, Hill Joint to organize musical show on Nov 26

39 seconds ago
 PAL, Inehraf International to organize special eve ..

PAL, Inehraf International to organize special event on Nov 25

42 seconds ago
 Knicks hold off short-handed Lakers, Mavs edge Cli ..

Knicks hold off short-handed Lakers, Mavs edge Clippers in overtime

44 seconds ago
 Stunning Photography is What You Get with the real ..

Stunning Photography is What You Get with the realme GT Master Edition

26 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects, recover w ..

Bahawalpur police arrest three suspects, recover weapons

18 minutes ago
 Four killed in Israel strikes on Syria: war monito ..

Four killed in Israel strikes on Syria: war monitor

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.