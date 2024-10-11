Open Menu

Ivory Coast Sees Creche Boom As Women Boost Workforce

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Creches and nurseries are springing up in Ivory Coast, marking a break from tradition for those who can afford it, as women increasingly go out to work.

Even if the number of establishments is still low in relation to the West African country's four million pre-schoolers, the provision has shot up recently.

There are now 254 private creches and nurseries across Ivory Coast -- more than 200 in the economic hub, Abidjan, alone -- compared to 174 last year, according to the women, family and children's ministry.

