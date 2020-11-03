Ivory Coast: Timeline of its contested election

(@FahadShabbir)

Ivory Coast was plunged into crisis nearly three months ago when President Alassane Ouattara, in a change of position, declared he would seek a third spell in office in elections on October 31

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast was plunged into crisis nearly three months ago when President Alassane Ouattara, in a change of position, declared he would seek a third spell in office in elections on October 31.

A timeline: - Ouattara steps aside - On March 5, Ouattara, 78, who had been accused of being authoritarian, announces he will not run for a third term in order to make way for "the younger generation." - Coulibaly dies - In mid-March, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly is nominated as the ruling RHDP party's candidate. But he dies suddenly from a heart attack on July 8, plunging the country into uncertainty.

- Ouattara will run - On August 6, Ouattara announces he will seek re-election in October.

The opposition slam the decision, saying it is against the constitution, which allows two terms, but Ouattara and his supporters argue that a 2016 constitutional tweak reset the clock.

- Protests and violence - Ouattara's announcement triggers protests that turn violent, leaving around 15 people dead.

On August 22, Ouattara is formally chosen by his party to run for a third term.

- Gbagbo and Soro candidates - On September 3, former rebel leader turned prime minister Guillaume Soro files his candidacy, and supporters of former president Laurent Gbagbo submit an application in his name. Ex-president Henri Konan Bedie, 86, is also nominated.

- Candidates rejected - On September 14, the country's top court authorises only four candidacies out of 44 applications. It validates Ouattara's bid but bars Gbagbo and Soro.

- Boycott call - On October 15, Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan -- two leading opposition candidates -- call for an "active boycott" of the "illegal" poll.

Since August, deadly incidents and clashes have left at least 30 dead.

- Election - The October 31 vote is marred by more violence, with five more people dying in the south of the country. Observers say nearly a quarter of polling stations never opened.

First results give Ouattara as clear winner but opposition call for fresh elections. Four more die in clashes after the poll.

- 'Transition government' - The opposition declare late Monday that they are creating a "transitional council" led by Bedie -- a move towards a rival government that Justice Minister Sansan Kambile describes as "plotting against the authority of the state." The Carter Center, set up by former US President Jimmy Carter, says the election was "not credible".

- Ouattara gets 94 percent -Official results on Tuesday give Ouattara 94.27 percent of the vote.

The EU expresses "deep concern over tensions, provocations and incitements to hatred" and calls for violence to be "independently investigated".