MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Constitutional Council of Ivory Coast, tasked with determining the eligibility of candidates in presidential elections, has ruled that Alassane Ouattara's victory in the recent election was legitimate, the country's presidency announced on Tuesday.

The provisional results of the voting were unveiled by the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) in early November. Ouattara, aged 78 and in power since 2010, was ahead of his opponents�with 94.27 percent of the vote, which means he will be entering his third term. However, the figures were yet to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council.

"This decision of the Constitutional Council, which confirms the results announced on Tuesday 3 November 2020 by the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), thus enshrines the culmination of a transparent, fair and credible electoral process," the presidency wrote on Facebook, citing Ouattara's address to the nation on Monday evening.

The presidential election was marked by deadly hostilities. The protests against Ouattara's decision to run for presidential office have been underway since August, and turned into violence during the voting day, as the opposition figures urged Ivorians to refrain from going to the ballots.

In this regard, the president expressed solidarity with families of those killed and injured amid campaign violence and called for the opposition "to put a definitive end to its initiatives," as the latter formed a transitional government while waiting for the Constitutional Council's ruling on the election results, refusing to recognize Ouattara's victory.