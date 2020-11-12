UrduPoint.com
Ivory Coast's Incumbent President Discusses Peacekeeping Process With Opposition Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Ivory Coast's recently reelected President Alassane Ouattara has met with Henri Konan Bedie, the former leader of the country from 1993-1999 and opposition figure, to hold talks on the settlement of post-election unrest.

Bedie is currently the President of the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire - African Democratic Rally (PDCI-RDA). He was ousted from the presidential office by military troops in December 1999. Bedie also ran in the recent presidential election, gathering 1.6 percent of the vote, and was among opposition figures who called for mass protests against Ouattara's controversial victory on the ballots, which he refused to recognize.

"This Wednesday, I had a fraternal meeting with President Henri Konan Bedie to restore trust and work for the preservation of peace in our country. We agreed to meet again very soon to continue the dialogue," Ouattara tweeted late on Wednesday.

The president, aged 78, won the October 31 election and entered his third term with 95 percent of the vote. The riots against his candidature have been underway since summer, and escalated during the election campaign, claiming dozens of lives.

