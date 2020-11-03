MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Ivory Coast's sitting president, Alassane Ouattara, has been reelected for a third term, having obtained more than 90 percent of the vote in the October 31 presidential election, media reported.

The presidential election in the Western African nation was accompanied by deadly clashes, as the opposition figures urged the population to refrain from voting in the wake of Ouattara's decision to run for a third term in violation of the set term limits. Riots against his candidature have been underway since August.

According to the RFI media outlet, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) unveiled the provisional results of the vote early on Tuesday. Ouattara, aged 78 and in power since 2010, won the election with 94.27 percent of the vote, followed by Kouadio Konan Bertin, who obtained 1.99 percent.

Third place was obtained by former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie, who was in power from 1993-1999 and is currently the President of the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire - African Democratic Rally center-right party.

He is one of the opposition leaders who boycotted the vote and called for mass protests against Ouattara's candidature.

Pascal Affi N'Guessan, the leader of the social-democratic Ivorian Popular Front party and another major opposition figure who boycotted the Saturday election, came in fourth with 0.99 percent of the vote.

CEI said the turnout was 53.9 percent.

The election results are yet to be validated by the Constitutional Council. Meanwhile, the opposition has announced the formation of the transitional government.

The nation is subsequently under fear of entering long-term unrest over the controversial presidential vote, as it was in 2011, when a political crisis escalated into a full-scale civil war. Back then, a military conflict broke out following the March 2011 presidential election, flaring up between those who supported Laurent Gbagbo, the country's president from 2000-2011, and forces loyal to then internationally-recognized President Ouattara. The clashes claimed over 3,000 lives.