Ivory products seized in north China

Customs authorities in north China's Tianjin Municipality said Wednesday that they intercepted two ivory items weighing 590 grams in a postal parcel

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Customs authorities in north China's Tianjin Municipality said Wednesday that they intercepted two ivory items weighing 590 grams in a postal parcel.

Customs officers discovered the suspected items in a package delivered from the UK.

The two 35-centimeter items, confirmed as ivory products later, were declared as vintage tin spoons to dodge customs supervision, the officers said.

Two suspects involved in the case have been put under coercive measures, and further investigation is underway.

The Chinese government suspended imports of ivory and all ivory products in 2015 and ended commercial processing and sales of ivory at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.