Izyum City in Kharkiv region Fully Controlled by Russian Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces have taken full control of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region by Thursday morning, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have taken full control of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region by Thursday morning, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"The Russian armed forces continue to fulfill the tasks of the special military operation. By the morning of March 24, units of the Russian army completely took control of the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region," Konashenkov told reporters.