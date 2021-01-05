UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

J-10C, J-11B Fighter Jets Shine In Just-concluded China-Pakistan Air Exercises: Global Times

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:57 PM

J-10C, J-11B fighter jets shine in just-concluded China-Pakistan air exercises: Global Times

The recently concluded China-Pakistan air exercises benefited both sides, as Chinese pilots could learn from their Pakistani counterparts' maneuvers and experiences, and China's J-10C and J-11B fighter jets could be used to simulate India's Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets in mock battles, Chinese analysts said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) ::The recently concluded China-Pakistan air exercises benefited both sides, as Chinese pilots could learn from their Pakistani counterparts' maneuvers and experiences, and China's J-10C and J-11B fighter jets could be used to simulate India's Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets in mock battles, Chinese analysts said.

The J-10C and J-11B are very suitable to simulate India's fighter jets in mock battles, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times.

Many aspects of the J-10C mid-sized fighter jet, including the size, aerodynamic characteristics, aviation and weapon systems and overall combat capability, are comparable to the France-made Rafale, a type of fighter jet in service with the Indian Air Force, Fu said, noting that the J-11B heavy fighter jet has very similar appearance with India's Su-30 fighter jet but with superior avionics system.

The deployment of Chinese special mission aircraft like early warning aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft would contribute to the improvement of joint operations in an integrated combat system, Fu said.

Air forces from both sides focused on large scale confrontation, including large scale aerial battles and use of forces in mass and close-quarters aerial support, CCTV said, noting that more than 200 sorties were conducted by both sides, as both forces' combat capabilities were boosted in learning from each other.

Chinese pilots could learn from the aggressive maneuvers and rich experiences of Pakistani pilots, Fu said.

Unlike previous Shaheen series exercises, this time we comprehensively deployed aviation forces and paratroopers, and added real combat-oriented training courses like maritime training for the first time,�said Ding Yuanfang, a Chinese Air Force deputy brigade commander.

With the last Y-20 transport aircraft carrying Chinese troops returning to China from Pakistan recently, the Shaheen-IX joint air exercises between China and Pakistan ended successfully.

The joint exercises started on December 7 in Pakistan and lasted about 20 days, with China sending warplanes including J-10C, J-11B fighter jets, KJ-500 early warning aircraft and Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, and Pakistan sending warplanes including the JF-17 and Mirage III fighter jets.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Superior December From Weapon

Recent Stories

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share Quaid- ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing strengthen anti-epidemic measures for publ ..

1 minute ago

Family of Mexican Doctor Paralyzed After Pfizer Sh ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

14 minutes ago

Russia adds 24,246 COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

USC records Rs100 bln annual turn over in 2020

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.