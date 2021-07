MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Estonia will have Jaak Lensment, who had already worked in Belarus, replace Merike Kokajev as ambassador in Minsk in August, ERR (Estonian Public Broadcasting) reports.

Lensment, who served as Estonia's first ambassador to Belarus in 2010-2014, will begin his work once Kokajev's term finishes at the end of July, ERR said on Wednesday.

Lensment was proposed for the post of ambassador to Belarus by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.