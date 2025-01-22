Jacinda Ardern to publish her memoir in June 2025

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Former New Zealand prime minister says her memoir will help those who aspire to take on leadership roles

AUKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2025) Since Jacinda Ardern stepped down as New Zealand’s Prime Minister in January 2023, she have been remained largely out of the public eye.

She said her memoir would be published in June 2025.

Describing her memoir as “deeply personal," Ardern expressed hope that her book would help those who aspire to take on leadership roles.

For anyone who struggles with self-belief, I hope they will find something in my book,”.

She further stated, “I am writing about things I have never shared before. At the same time, I am trying to convey what leadership feels like—especially when you find yourself unexpectedly stepping into the role,”.

This was likely a reference to her sudden rise to leadership in 2017 when she unexpectedly became the leader of New Zealand’s ruling party.

At that time, her party was expected to lose the elections but under her leadership, it achieved a surprising victory.

Journey of an unexpected leader

According to the publisher of her memoir, the book primarily narrates how an ordinary girl, who once lacked self-confidence, made history in politics and transformed global perceptions of leadership.

In 2017, at the age of 37, Jacinda Ardern became the world’s youngest female Prime Minister and the second elected leader to give birth while in office.

Over the next six years, New Zealand faced numerous crises, and Ardern consistently emphasized compassion, humanity, and kindness in her leadership.

This approach earned her immense global admiration.

In her announcement, she said, “I also want to share why I believe in compassionate leadership and why kindness is not just something we should teach children—it has a place in the politics, especially in today’s world,”.

Earlier, her sudden resignation in January 2023 shocked the people of New Zealand.

For the first time, her memoir is expected to provide a detailed account of her decision to step down.

Since leaving office, she has been engaged in a fellowship at Harvard University and has worked on the Christchurch Call initiative aimed at combating online extremism.

