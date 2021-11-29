Jack Dorsey Says Will Leave Twitter Board Around May After Departure as CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021)

"After almost 16 years of having a role at our company... I decided it's finally time for me to leave... I'm going to serve on the board through my term (May-ish) to help Parag (Agrawal) and Bret (Taylor) with the transition," Dorsey said in an internal email shared on Twitter.

Agrawal and Taylor were selected to take over as CEO and Board Chair respectively following Dorsey's departure.

Agrawal has been with the company for more than a decade and has served as CTO since 2017, Twitter said on Monday in a press release about the change in management.

There are not many company founders that choose their company over their own ego, but the decision will be proven right over time, Dorsey said. It's critical that a company can stand on its own without the founder's influence or direction, he added.

Dorsey ended his email to Twitter staff by noting that his one wish for the company is to be "the most transparent company in the world."