Jack Sherman, Early Guitarist For Chili Peppers, Dies At 64

Jack Sherman, early guitarist for Chili Peppers, dies at 64

Jack Sherman, a rock guitarist who played on the first album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and co-wrote several of the Grammy-winning group's early songs, has died at age 64, the group announced Saturday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Jack Sherman, a rock guitarist who played on the first album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and co-wrote several of the Grammy-winning group's early songs, has died at age 64, the group announced Saturday.

The group listed no cause of death.

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," the Chili Peppers said on Twitter.

"Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA." The Chili Peppers paid further homage in a second tweet, saying, "He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between." In 1984, Sherman replaced guitarist Hillel Slovak for the group's first album, "The Red Hot Chili Peppers," and he collaborated on the second, "Freaky Styley" in 1985, according to the Deadline website.

Slovak later returned to the popular group, replacing Sherman.

The Chili Peppers went on to sell more than 80 million albums.

In 2012, when the group led by Anthony Kiedis was inducted to the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Sherman was excluded, despite his early involvement with the group.

The decision, he said, was "really painful," adding, "I'm being dishonored, and it sucks."Sherman went on to play on albums by Bob Dylan and funk star George Clinton, according to the Guitarworld website.

