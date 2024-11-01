Jadeja, Sundar help India bowl out New Zealand for 235 in third Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 on day one of the third Test on Friday.

Will Young made 71 and Daryl Mitchell hit 82 after New Zealand elected to bat first in a bid to sweep the series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Jadeja bagged 5-65 with his left-arm spin. Off-spinner Sundar took four -- including the final two batsmen, Mitchell and Ajaz Patel -- to wrap up the innings in 65.4 overs in the final session.

Mitchell, who reached his fifty before tea, attempted to anchor the innings after an 87-run fourth-wicket stand with Young before Sundar got him out.

Jadeja struck regular blows and took two wickets in one over twice in the innings to register his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Young reached his fifty soon after lunch with a straight six off Sundar.

Jadeja eventually got Young caught at slip and struck again in the space of four deliveries when wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was bowled for a duck.

Fast bowler Akash Deep drew first blood when he trapped left-handed opener Devon Conway lbw for four in the fourth over of the day.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, who made 28, and Young then attempted to steady the innings in a partnership of 44 for the second wicket, before Sundar broke through.

Off-spinner Sundar came around the wicket to the left-handed Latham, who came forward to defend a delivery that pitched and straightened to rattle the off-stump.

Sundar again brought the crowd to their feet when he bowled left-handed Rachin Ravindra -- who leads the batting charts in the series with 252 runs -- for five.

The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series triumph on Indian soil last week with victory in the second match in Pune.