Jadeja, Sundar Help India Bowl Out New Zealand For 235 In Third Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 on day one of the third Test on Friday.
Will Young made 71 and Daryl Mitchell hit 82 after New Zealand elected to bat first in a bid to sweep the series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Jadeja bagged 5-65 with his left-arm spin. Off-spinner Sundar took four -- including the final two batsmen, Mitchell and Ajaz Patel -- to wrap up the innings in 65.4 overs in the final session.
Mitchell, who reached his fifty before tea, attempted to anchor the innings after an 87-run fourth-wicket stand with Young before Sundar got him out.
Jadeja struck regular blows and took two wickets in one over twice in the innings to register his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.
Young reached his fifty soon after lunch with a straight six off Sundar.
Jadeja eventually got Young caught at slip and struck again in the space of four deliveries when wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was bowled for a duck.
Fast bowler Akash Deep drew first blood when he trapped left-handed opener Devon Conway lbw for four in the fourth over of the day.
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, who made 28, and Young then attempted to steady the innings in a partnership of 44 for the second wicket, before Sundar broke through.
Off-spinner Sundar came around the wicket to the left-handed Latham, who came forward to defend a delivery that pitched and straightened to rattle the off-stump.
Sundar again brought the crowd to their feet when he bowled left-handed Rachin Ravindra -- who leads the batting charts in the series with 252 runs -- for five.
The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series triumph on Indian soil last week with victory in the second match in Pune.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes11 seconds ago
-
Japan and EU announce new defence pact21 seconds ago
-
Spain boosts troop numbers in search for flood missing10 minutes ago
-
N.Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine20 minutes ago
-
Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister50 minutes ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead50 minutes ago
-
Talks between Russian, N.Korean foreign ministers begin in Moscow: Russian ministry2 hours ago
-
Spotlight on half-backs as Springboks eye tour sweep2 hours ago
-
Performance review meeting held under chair of DC2 hours ago
-
Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Linyi, Shandong Province2 hours ago
-
On Belgian coast, fishing on horseback -- and saving a tradition3 hours ago