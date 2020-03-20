UrduPoint.com
Jaguar Land Rover Carmaker Suspends Operations At UK Plants Due To COVID-19

Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Jaguar Land Rover has temporarily suspended operations at its UK plants due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak after consultation with the government and national health authorities, the car manufacturer announced in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Jaguar Land Rover has temporarily suspended operations at its UK plants due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak after consultation with the government and national health authorities, the car manufacturer announced in a statement on Friday.

The auto manufacturer is a subsidiary of Indian carmaker Tata Motors Limited. Its UK operations are based in the Midlands, with its headquarters near the city of Coventry. On Friday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a new coronavirus hotspot, "not as big as in London," was registered in West Midlands, were 28 people had died.

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that it will temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities over the course of next week.

The company's intention is to resume in the week of 20 April, subject to review of the rapidly-changing circumstances," the statement read.

The decision was taken on the advice of the UK government, National Health Service and Public Health England, the carmaker added.

Jaguar Land Rover plants in India and Brazil will continue to operate, while the manufacturer's joint venture plant in China resumed production in late February and is continuing to return to normal operations.

