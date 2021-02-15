Jaguar Land Rover Plans to Go Fully Electric This Decade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) UK car company Jaguar Land Rover on Monday unveiled plans to shift to producing only electric cars within this decade.

According to the company's 'Reimagine' strategy, the Jaguar brand will go electric-only starting 2025, and the first electric Land Rover will make its debut in 2024.

"'Reimagine' will see us transition to being an electric-first business. By the end of a decade, we will have achieved that goal, nameplate by nameplate, every model will be available with full battery power. By this time, in addition to 100 percent of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60 percent of Land Rovers will be sold with zero tailpipe powertrains," CEO Thierry Bollore said presenting the initiative.

The company is also planning to achieve an across-the-board zero carbon emissions by 2039.

"As part of this ambition, we are also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy. Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme," the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer will be investing about 2.5 billion Pounds ($3.47 billion) every year in electrification and other technologies.