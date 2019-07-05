Jaguar Land Rover to Launch All-Electric XJ Production in UK - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Jaguar Land Rover , which is poised to completely shift to electrically powered cars by 2020 , announced on Friday its plans to launch production of its all-electric XJ model in the United Kingdom , saying it will secure thousands of jobs and boost the UK market of alternatively powered vehicles toward its net zero emission goal, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"Jaguar Land Rover today revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich, UK. The announcement is the next significant step in delivering on the company's commitment to offer customers electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models from 2020. The first new electric car to be produced at the plant will be Jaguar's flagship luxury saloon, the XJ," the statement read.

According to the statement, the XJ, which is exported to over 120 countries, has been the choice of business leaders, celebrities, politicians and royalty for over five decades.

The company's plant at Castle Bromwhich will be transformed into the first UK premium electrified vehicle production site but still rely on batteries sourced abroad, the statement added.

On Thursday, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that sales of alternative fuel vehicles in the United Kingdom in June were down by 11.8 percent compared to the previous year, marking the first drop in two years. The country's largest trade union, Unite, blamed this trend on the government's decision to cut or even abolish subsidies for certain types of electric and hybrid cars last year.

Amid multiple controversies around its policies to mitigate climate change effects, the United Kingdom has been on track to a greener economy for years now. In May, the nation's parliament declared a "climate emergency" following a series of protests by environmental activists, and on June 27 the United Kingdom became the first country to enshrine a net zero carbon emission target by 2050 in legislation.