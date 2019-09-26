UrduPoint.com
Jaguar Land Rover To Temporarily Halt Production In UK Over Brexit Uncertainty - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:26 PM

Jaguar Land Rover to Temporarily Halt Production in UK Over Brexit Uncertainty - CEO

Jaguar Land Rover, the United Kingdom's largest automotive company, is planning to stop production nationwide for a week in early November to minimize Bexit-related risks, the company's CEO, Ralf Speth, announced on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Jaguar Land Rover, the United Kingdom's largest automotive company, is planning to stop production nationwide for a week in early November to minimize Bexit-related risks, the company's CEO, Ralf Speth, announced on Thursday.

According to Speth, the company had no choice but to temporarily halt production lines at four facilities to avoid the disruption that could be caused by a possible no-deal scenario.

"We cannot think about it, we just have to do it," Speth said, addressing an event at the automaker's site in Gaydon.

Jaguar Land Rover had already suspended manufacturing for several days over Brexit earlier in the year, when London was still scheduled to depart from the European Union on March 31.

Brexit has been postponed several times amid the country's failure to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on October 31. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently confronted by strong opposition at home over his overt determination to pull the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the deadline, even if that meant doing so without a deal.

