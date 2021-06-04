Jailed activist interview 'disgrace' for Belarus govt: Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany on Friday condemned as a "disgrace" for the Belarus government an interview shown on state television with a journalist arrested after his plane was forced to land in Minsk.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert called the broadcast with journalist and activist Roman Protasevich confessing to calling for protests last year "absolutely disgraceful and implausible".