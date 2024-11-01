Open Menu

Jailed Algeria Media Mogul Gets Presidential Pardon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Jailed Algeria media mogul gets presidential pardon

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Prominent Algerian media boss Ihsane El Kadi was freed under presidential pardon Friday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the independence war with France, lawyers said.

Also granted pardons were several activists from the pro-democracy Hirak movement.

El Kadi, 65, who heads Interface Medias which includes the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was jailed for seven years in June 2023.

The sentence came after he had appealed an initial five-year sentence for "foreign financing of his business".

His lawyer Noureddine Ahmine posted on Facebook: "What joy! Ihsane El Kadi is free!" alongside a picture of the freed man at home with his family.

Another lawyer, Nabila Smail, posted: "At last Ihsane El Kadi is back home with his loved ones. Freed on November 1. The end of a nightmare."

