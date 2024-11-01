Jailed Algeria Media Mogul Gets Presidential Pardon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Prominent Algerian media boss Ihsane El Kadi was freed under presidential pardon Friday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the independence war with France, lawyers said.
Also granted pardons were several activists from the pro-democracy Hirak movement.
El Kadi, 65, who heads Interface Medias which includes the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M, was jailed for seven years in June 2023.
The sentence came after he had appealed an initial five-year sentence for "foreign financing of his business".
His lawyer Noureddine Ahmine posted on Facebook: "What joy! Ihsane El Kadi is free!" alongside a picture of the freed man at home with his family.
Another lawyer, Nabila Smail, posted: "At last Ihsane El Kadi is back home with his loved ones. Freed on November 1. The end of a nightmare."
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up10 minutes ago
-
Germans support snap polls as govt approval plummets: Survey10 minutes ago
-
Taiwan reopens as powerful typhoon kills two, over 500 injured10 minutes ago
-
China, Slovakia upgrade ties to 'strategic partnership'20 minutes ago
-
WHO 'deeply concerned' about 'rising attacks' on Lebanon healthcare20 minutes ago
-
Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes30 minutes ago
-
Jadeja, Sundar help India bowl out New Zealand for 235 in third Test30 minutes ago
-
Japan and EU announce new defence pact30 minutes ago
-
Spain boosts troop numbers in search for flood missing40 minutes ago
-
N.Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine50 minutes ago
-
Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister1 hour ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead1 hour ago