Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opposition

Belarus's opposition-in-exile said Friday that dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was dramatically detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, has been moved to house arrest

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus's opposition-in-exile said Friday that dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was dramatically detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, has been moved to house arrest.

Protasevich, 26, was arrested in May along with his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, 23, when Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet to intercept their Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania as it passed over Belarus.

They are accused of helping to coordinate historic anti-government protests last year, which erupted after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in an August vote the opposition and Western leaders said was rigged.

On Friday, an advisor to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that he had spoken with Protasevich's parents, who told him their son had been moved to house arrest.

"But it's not freedom. It is a prison of different type. KGB people live in the same room with him," tweeted Franak Viacorka, referring to Belarus's national intelligence agency.

The comments confirmed an earlier report by the BBC's Russian service, which cited Protasevich's father Dmitry as saying that his son had been moved to house arrest.

Sapega's lawyer Alexander Filanovich said on his Telegram channel that she had also been moved to house arrest.

He added that he expected her case to be "resolved positively in the near future".

