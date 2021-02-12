UrduPoint.com
Jailed Belarusian Opposition Figure Znak Accused On 2 Additional Counts - Lawyer

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Belarusian opposition figure Maksim Znak, in jail on accusations of calling for a coup, has been additionally charged with two treasonous allegations, his lawyer said on Friday.

According to the attorney Dmitry Laevsky, Znak now faces charges of conspiracy to seize state power and creation of an extremist group.

"On February 10, lawyer Maxim Znak was charged with conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means and also in the creation and leadership of an extremist group," Laevsky said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Znak was the lawyer of Belarusian banker and former presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko, who himself was jailed on fraud charges.

He subsequently joined with the opposition and was a founding member of the opposition coordination council after they objected to the results of the August 9 presidential election.

More Stories From World

