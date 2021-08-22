Jailed Bolivian Ex-President Anez Tried to Hurt Herself in Prison - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez, who is currently in pre-trial detention over a coup, tried to hurt herself, but is now in a stable condition, Pagina Siete newspaper reported Saturday, citing Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo.

"I regret to inform you that Ms. Jeanine Anez most likely wanted to harm herself in the early morning, but we can say now that her health condition is absolutely stable," Castillo was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Anez has small scratches on one arm, so "there is no cause for concern," according to the minister.

On Friday, the Bolivian general prosecutor's office brought charges of genocide against Anez, who has been arrested in March on suspicion of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy in the alleged coup.

The charge is based on a report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights investigating the crackdown on protests in 2019 during Anez's rule. The commission considered the actions of the law enforcement officers as a massacre, confirming that at least 37 people were killed and hundreds injured, while most of them were civilians protesting against Anez.

In November 2019, Evo Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia under pressure from the military. The power was assumed by Anez, who was the opposition vice-speaker of the senate at that time. However, in 2020, Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party won the presidential election.