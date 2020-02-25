Jailed French Academic Adelkhah Hospitalised In Iran: Lawyer
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:45 PM
French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since last year, has been transferred to a prison hospital after her health deteriorated following a hunger strike, her lawyer said Tuesday
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since last year, has been transferred to a prison hospital after her health deteriorated following a hunger strike, her lawyer said Tuesday.
"This is a consequence of the hunger strike she had. Unfortunately, her kidneys have been damaged," Saeed Dehqan told AFP, emphasising that her situation was "concerning".