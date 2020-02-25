UrduPoint.com
Jailed French Academic Adelkhah Hospitalised In Iran: Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Jailed French academic Adelkhah hospitalised in Iran: lawyer

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since last year, has been transferred to a prison hospital after her health deteriorated following a hunger strike, her lawyer said Tuesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since last year, has been transferred to a prison hospital after her health deteriorated following a hunger strike, her lawyer said Tuesday.

"This is a consequence of the hunger strike she had. Unfortunately, her kidneys have been damaged," Saeed Dehqan told AFP, emphasising that her situation was "concerning".

