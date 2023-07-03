DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been hospitalized in critical condition due to his hunger strike at the prison of the Lebanese internal security forces, Al-Hadath tv reports citing informed sources.

Last month, Gaddafi's son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration in Lebanon since 2015.

Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday that Hannibal suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syrian-Lebanese border after he and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.