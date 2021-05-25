UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Facing Three New Criminal Probes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says facing three new criminal probes

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he had been told by investigators that three new criminal probes have been launched against him

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he had been told by investigators that three new criminal probes have been launched against him.

"My influential criminal syndicate is growing," President Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent quipped in a new post on Instagram.

"I am a genius and puppet master of the criminal underworld," said the 44-year-old, adding that more than 20 investigators were involved in the new probes.

Citing a senior representative of Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, Navalny said he was accused of "stealing" donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and insulting a judge.

He is also accused of creating a non-commercial organisation and encouraging Russians not to perform "their civic duties" by publishing an investigation into Putin's alleged wealth, Navalny said.

Navalny in January released a probe into a Black Sea palace Russian tycoons allegedly built for Putin which has racked up more than 116 million views on YouTube.

Putin denies the palace is his.

Navalny was arrested in January upon returning from Germany after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning attack he says was orchestrated by the Kremlin. The Kremlin denies the allegation.

He is serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony outside Moscow on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated. He is a target of several other probes.

Navalny announced the new charges against him as pressure builds on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

Next month a court will hear whether to add Navalny's network of regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation to a list of "terrorist and extremist" organisations.

In another move targeting his supporters, Russia's lower house of parliament this month approved legislation in a first reading that would ban members of "extremist" organisations from becoming lawmakers.

The second reading of the bill was set to take place on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Parliament Germany Vladimir Putin Reading January September Criminals YouTube Post From Top Million Instagram Court Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

15 minutes ago

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

21 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

1 minute ago

Modric signs new Real deal until end of next seaso ..

1 minute ago

Only Rs20 mln allocated for SWP under PSDP, clarif ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.