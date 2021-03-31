Jailed Kremlin gone on hunger strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced Wednesday that he has gone on hunger strike until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

"I have gone on a hunger strike demanding that the law be obeyed and that a visiting doctor be allowed to visit me," he wrote on Instagram. Instead of receiving medical treatment he was being "tortured with sleep deprivation", he added.