Jailed Philippine rights campaigner de Lima 'triumphant' after winning bail

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was "triumphant" on Monday after a judge granted her bail, putting her a step closer to freedom after nearly seven years behind bars.

De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, was jailed on narcotics-related charges she says were fabricated to silence her.

The former senator, justice minister and human rights commissioner waved to supporters as she exited the Manila court, surrounded by police officers and journalists.

"This is a moment of triumphant joy and also thanksgiving," de Lima said before being taken back to prison briefly ahead of her release.

"I've been praying so hard for this day to come.

It's very painful to be jailed despite being innocent."

Her lawyer, Filibon Tacardon, said de Lima "cried" when the decision was announced in the court.

"We expected the bail solely because of the merits of the case," Tacardon told reporters.

"We believe that she's innocent -- we all believe that she's innocent and all these charges are trumped up."

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima.