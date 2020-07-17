UrduPoint.com
Jailed Russian Governor Asks Supporters To Stop Protests: Lawyer

Fri 17th July 2020

A popular governor arrested in an old murder case says he wants supporters to end mass protests that have rocked Russia's Far East, his lawyer said Thursday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A popular governor arrested in an old murder case says he wants supporters to end mass protests that have rocked Russia's Far East, his lawyer said Thursday.

Sergei Furgal, who was detained last week and flown to Moscow before being accused of involvement in several 15-year-old murders, unsuccessfully appealed his arrest in court Thursday.

Unprecedented rallies have erupted nearly every day in the Khabarovsk region -- which Furgal still formally heads -- as residents demand the authorities allow him to return home.

His lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin told journalists outside the courthouse that while the 50-year-old governor appreciates the support, he does not endorse unauthorised gatherings.

"Sergei Furgal has nothing to do with the demonstrations of residents of Khabarovsk, his voters," Kozhemyakin said.

"He thanks them, but today in court he said he does not approve of these mass actions, as he is the region's governor, and he believes his voters should act in accordance with existing legislation," the lawyer added.

Crowds estimated in the tens of thousands marched through Khabarovsk city over the weekend and earlier this week, while smaller protests were held in other towns in the region.

A huge rally has been called for the upcoming weekend.

Elected with a large majority in 2018, Furgal, who is a member of the nationalist Liberal-Democratic Party, delivered a major upset to a candidate of the majority United Russia party at the time.

Many of the protesters believe the charges are politically motivated and question why investigators waited so long to pin murders that happened 15 years ago on a public official who should have undergone background checks.

Investigators say Furgal organised the murders of several businessmen after some unnamed "co-conspirators" fingered him.

Moscow prison monitor Yeva Merkachova said on Thursday that she visited Furgal and another detainee in the case named Nikolai Mistryukov, who has given testimony against the governor.

In a post on Facebook, Merkachova said that Mistryukov is in very poor health after losing vision in one eye and being refused crucial cancer medication.

