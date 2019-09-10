UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Russian National Bout's Family To Visit Him In US Prison Next Week - Spouse

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Jailed Russian National Bout's Family to Visit Him in US Prison Next Week - Spouse

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Alla Bout, the wife of Russian national Viktor Bout imprisoned in the United States, told reporters on Tuesday that she and her daughter would visit Bout on September 18-19.

"Our first visit will take place next week on Wednesday-Thursday," the spouse said. "We do not know how the visit will be organized. According to Viktor, we just need to arrive and come in, and then we'll see."

Alla Bout added that the upcoming visit will be the first time she will see her husband since April 2012.

Bout was arrested in Bangkok on March 6, 2008, and extradited to the United States in 2010 on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and kill US nationals.

The United States requested his extradition, while Bout denied all accusations. In 2009, a Thai court ruled in his favor, saying the case was of a political rather than criminal nature, but a higher court later decided to extradite him.

In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to 25 years.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Visit Wife Bangkok United States March April September Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

20 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with E ..

35 minutes ago

1,448 nationals receive AED101 million in marriage ..

2 hours ago

Region’s first-ever Body Worlds Exhibition opens ..

2 hours ago

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.