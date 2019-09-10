NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Alla Bout, the wife of Russian national Viktor Bout imprisoned in the United States, told reporters on Tuesday that she and her daughter would visit Bout on September 18-19.

"Our first visit will take place next week on Wednesday-Thursday," the spouse said. "We do not know how the visit will be organized. According to Viktor, we just need to arrive and come in, and then we'll see."

Alla Bout added that the upcoming visit will be the first time she will see her husband since April 2012.

Bout was arrested in Bangkok on March 6, 2008, and extradited to the United States in 2010 on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and kill US nationals.

The United States requested his extradition, while Bout denied all accusations. In 2009, a Thai court ruled in his favor, saying the case was of a political rather than criminal nature, but a higher court later decided to extradite him.

In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to 25 years.