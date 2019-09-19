UrduPoint.com
Jailed Russian National Bout's Wife Visits Him In US Prison - Consulate General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

Jailed Russian National Bout's Wife Visits Him in US Prison - Consulate General

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Jailed Russian national Viktor Bout's spouse Alla Bout visited him for the first time in a US Federal prison in Marion, a source in the Russian Consulate General of the in New York told Sputnik.

"Yes, today, Alla Bout visited her spouse in the facility," the source said on Wednesday.

Alla Bout arrived in the United States with her daughter on September 9 and will stay in the country for six weeks.

Bout told reporters that the US State Department had given the green light to two additional meetings between Bout and his family.

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008. Two years later he was extradited to the United States, where he faced charges of conspiring to kill American nationals and of supplying Colombian rebels with weapons. Bout is now serving a 25-year sentence at the Marion federal prison in Illinois.

