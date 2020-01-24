UrduPoint.com
Jailed Russian National Vinnik Is Currently At Hospital In Paris - Lawyer

Jailed Russian National Vinnik Is Currently at Hospital in Paris - Lawyer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who was arrested in Greece in 2017 over money laundering charges, has been transported to France and is currently at a hospital in Paris, lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulo said.

On Thursday, Vinnik was taken from a Greek hospital to some unknown location, according to his lawyers. This happened soon after the Supreme Administrative Court of Greece announced it was dismissing the defense team's complaint against the decision to extradite Vinnik to the United States and France.

"Alexander [Vinnik] is currently at the Hotel Dieu hospital in Paris, as a French colleague told me, while the Greek authorities are concealing [the truth] and say they are unaware of that.

They have not allowed her [the French colleague] to meet him [Vinnik] and will try to question him today in the evening, while he is exhausted as well as lacks communication and information! I have already sent a demand to postpone the hearing for tomorrow," the lawyer wrote on her Facebook page.

She described the situation as a violation of the principle of rule of law.

The US accuses Vinnik of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. Russia and France also sought his extradition from Greece on other charges. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

