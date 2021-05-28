(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The defense team of Russian Alexander Vinnik addressed the Paris appeal court with a request for 5 million Euros ($6 million) in moral compensation for its client, whose right to private life was violated, lawyer Frederic Belot said on Friday.

"We maintain that there was a violation of Alexander Vinnik's right to private and family life - Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. He suffered a lot of harm, as he could not even attend the funeral of his wife, who died of cancer in heavy conditions. He is isolated without any connection with his children except by telephone. This is a violation of private life. We demand to pay compensation for this harm. We have requested 5 million euros," Belot said.

During the court session, the lawyer also demanded that money laundering accusations against Vinnik and a fine of 100,000 euros, imposed by the court of first instance, be canceled.

Vinnik was arrested during his holiday with his wife and children in Greece in 2017 at US' request. He was accused of violating US law and creating cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e without receiving a license from the US authorities. The exchange was allegedly used for laundering billions of Dollars.

In January 2020, Vinnik was extradited from Greece to France. On May 18, the Paris appeal court started to consider the appeal of Vinnik's sentence, which found the Russian guilty of money laundering in December 2020.