Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Being Prepared for Relocation to Private Prison - Lawyer

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, which is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility, is being prepared for the relocation to a private prison, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"Konstantin [Yaroshenko] is currently on a quarantine over his relocation to a private prison," Tarasov said on late Thursday.

He added that he had no information when the prisoner would be relocated.