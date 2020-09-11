Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Being Prepared For Relocation To Private Prison - Lawyer
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:20 AM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, which is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility, is being prepared for the relocation to a private prison, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.
"Konstantin [Yaroshenko] is currently on a quarantine over his relocation to a private prison," Tarasov said on late Thursday.
He added that he had no information when the prisoner would be relocated.