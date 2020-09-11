UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Being Prepared For Relocation To Private Prison - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:20 AM

Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Being Prepared for Relocation to Private Prison - Lawyer

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, which is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility, is being prepared for the relocation to a private prison, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"Konstantin [Yaroshenko] is currently on a quarantine over his relocation to a private prison," Tarasov said on late Thursday.

He added that he had no information when the prisoner would be relocated.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

7 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

6 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

6 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

6 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.