UrduPoint.com

Jailed Saakashvili Agrees To Hospitalization After 20 Days Of Hunger Strike

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Jailed Saakashvili Agrees to Hospitalization After 20 Days of Hunger Strike

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 20 days, has said that he is ready to receive medical assistance in order to "maintain sanity."

On Tuesday, Saakashvili attended a medical panel established by the decree of the Health Ministry. Later on the same day, the panel met with the representatives of the Ministry of Justice and recommended preventive hospitalization for the politician.

"While I am in prison, I will not receive food in any form and I am even ready to die. At the same time, I want to maintain my sanity and ability to work.

Therefore, I agree to the medical intervention of the doctors who will help me to stay conscious and participate in the current events, even to a limited extent, so that I can help Georgia as long as I can," Saakashvili said in a statement that was read out by his lawyer Dmitry Sadzaglishvili.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to his home country, where he is facing several criminal charges. Saakashvili's return came shortly before the municipal polls in Georgia. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner.

Related Topics

Prisoner Same Georgia October Criminals

Recent Stories

41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident in khanewal

Man dies in road accident in khanewal

3 minutes ago
 PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh Rashid

3 minutes ago
 43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 WSSCM secures first position in solid waste manage ..

WSSCM secures first position in solid waste management across province

3 minutes ago
 Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Me ..

Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Meaningless - Russian Envoy to O ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.