UrduPoint.com

Jailed Saakashvili's Condition Worsening, But No Need In Hospitalization Yet - Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The physical condition of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili who has been on hunger strike in prison for 17 days in a row is weakening, but there is no need for urgent hospitalization yet, his personal doctor said on Sunday.

"I advise you to schedule a consultation earlier than Tuesday so that the doctors can discuss the next steps. Should he be transferred to a hospital, what minerals to give, and so on ... He feels faint ... it is difficult for him to move.

There is no need for hospitalization at these moments. But let us see what happens next," Nikoloz Kipshidze told reporters.

Kipshidze noted that despite his worsening health condition, Saakashvili was not going to end the hunger strike.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country, where he is facing several criminal charges, ahead of the municipal polls. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner.

