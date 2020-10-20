UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Terrorist Gets Extra 25 Years For Recruiting Fellow Inmates - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Jailed Terrorist Gets Extra 25 Years for Recruiting Fellow Inmates - US Justice Dept.

A 46-year-old terrorist serving a prison sentence in the United States received a second 300-month sentence for not only proselytizing, but also training his recruits to wage attacks after completing their sentences, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A 46-year-old terrorist serving a prison sentence in the United States received a second 300-month sentence for not only proselytizing, but also training his recruits to wage attacks after completing their sentences, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"While in prison for a prior terrorism conviction, [Mohamed] Ahmed continued to engage in terrorist activity by recruiting fellow inmates to join ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] and training them in preparation for future attacks," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in the release.

Ahmed, an Ethiopian national born in Eretria, was sentenced to an extra 300 months by US District Judge Marcia Crone in the state of Texas following a December 2019 conviction for supporting the Islamic State and lying to the FBI, the release said.

The defendant was first convicted in 2013 on charges that included attending an al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) training camp in Afghanistan and sentenced to 111 months by a court in New York, the release said.

While serving his initial sentence at a Federal prison in Texas, Ahmed provided would-be recruits with a training manual on how to carry out violent jihad, including topics such as how to carry out guerrilia war and carry out assassinations, the release added.

Ahmed also held physical training exercises with other inmates in the prison yard to get them in shape to carry out acts of terror he was plotting, including plans to bomb a federal prison in New York City as revenge for his prosecution there, according to the release.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Jihad Russia ISIS New York United States December FBI 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Cyberattacks, Makes Threat ..

11 seconds ago

Cypriot President Congratulates N. Cyprus' Tatar o ..

14 seconds ago

Russia, Council of Europe May Prepare Joint Statem ..

15 seconds ago

Cabinet calls for extreme precautions to avert sec ..

17 seconds ago

Prominent Journalism Organization Lambastes Indian ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.