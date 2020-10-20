Jailed Terrorist Gets Extra 25 Years for Recruiting Fellow Inmates - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A 46-year-old terrorist serving a prison sentence in the United States received a second 300-month sentence for not only proselytizing, but also training his recruits to wage attacks after completing their sentences, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"While in prison for a prior terrorism conviction, [Mohamed] Ahmed continued to engage in terrorist activity by recruiting fellow inmates to join ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] and training them in preparation for future attacks," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in the release.

Ahmed, an Ethiopian national born in Eretria, was sentenced to an extra 300 months by US District Judge Marcia Crone in the state of Texas following a December 2019 conviction for supporting the Islamic State and lying to the FBI, the release said.

The defendant was first convicted in 2013 on charges that included attending an al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) training camp in Afghanistan and sentenced to 111 months by a court in New York, the release said.

While serving his initial sentence at a Federal prison in Texas, Ahmed provided would-be recruits with a training manual on how to carry out violent jihad, including topics such as how to carry out guerrilia war and carry out assassinations, the release added.

Ahmed also held physical training exercises with other inmates in the prison yard to get them in shape to carry out acts of terror he was plotting, including plans to bomb a federal prison in New York City as revenge for his prosecution there, according to the release.