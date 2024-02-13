Jailed Thai Ex-PM Thaksin To Be Freed Early
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Jailed former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is to be freed, the government said Tuesday, possibly as soon as the weekend -- just six months after returning from 15 years of self-imposed exile.
The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was jailed upon his return to Thailand in August for eight years on graft and abuse-of-power charges, but within days had his sentence cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said Tuesday that Thaksin, 74, would be among 930 prisoners granted early release.
"He is in the group where they are in a critical condition or aged over 70. He will be released after six months automatically," Tawee Sodsong told reporters.
