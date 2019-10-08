UrduPoint.com
Jailed Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Refuses To Talk To Press Over Imprisonment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:38 PM

Jailed Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Refuses to Talk to Press Over Imprisonment

Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui, held in custody on tax evasion and money laundering charges, refused to talk to the media in protest at his detention, his press office said Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui, held in custody on tax evasion and money laundering charges, refused to talk to the media in protest at his detention, his press office said Tuesday.

The media tycoon won the biggest share of votes in the first round of the election in September and will face his rival, lawyer Kais Saied, in the runoff this Sunday.

"He is committed to running in the second round ... but he refuses to make any statements or talk to any party or the press while in prison, in protest against his detention," the announcement on Facebook read.

Karoui said the detention was politically motivated and unfairly disadvantaged his presidential campaign. He earlier demanded that the electoral commission let him tour the country and give interviews to media or postpone the October vote.

