Jailed UK Climate Activist Ends Hunger Strike After Letter From Lawmaker -Insulate Britain

A climate activist sentenced to four months in jail for breaching a court order banning protesters from blocking major roads in England has ended her 26-day hunger strike after receiving a letter from a lawmaker representing her constituency at the UK Parliament, the Insulate Britain movement announced on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) A climate activist sentenced to four months in jail for breaching a court order banning protesters from blocking major roads in England has ended her 26-day hunger strike after receiving a letter from a lawmaker representing her constituency at the UK Parliament, the Insulate Britain movement announced on Monday.

"Emma Smart ended her 26 day prison hunger strike on Sunday after receiving a letter from her MP, Sir Richard Drax. The Conservative MP for South Dorset wrote to express concern for Emma's welfare and to request a visit, which is likely to happen within a couple of weeks," the environmental campaign group said in a statement.

On November 17, a London High Court judge found Smart and another eight climate activists guilty of contempt of court for breaking the National Highways' M25 injunction and sentenced them to between three and six months in jail.

The judge also ordered the nine to pay costs of 5,000 Pounds ($6,720) each and said all the defendants should serve at least half of their sentence.

A further group of nine people from Insulate Britain are due to appear at the High Court on December 14 and if found guilty they could be subject to unlimited fines, seizure of assets and prison sentences of up to two years.

Insulate Britain, which has been staging sit-down protests on the M25 highway encircling Greater London and other major roads across England since September, is demanding the UK government to insulate and retrofit homes across the country to tackle climate change.

The campaign group claims that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes.