UrduPoint.com

Jailed UK Climate Activist On Hunger Strike Moved To Prison's Hospital - Insulate Britain

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:29 PM

Jailed UK Climate Activist on Hunger Strike Moved to Prison's Hospital - Insulate Britain

A climate campaigner from the Insulate Britain environmental movement who was sentenced to four months in jail for breaching a court order banning protesters from blocking major roads in and around London, has been moved to the prison's hospital wing after 13 days in hunger strike, the group's press team reported on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A climate campaigner from the Insulate Britain environmental movement who was sentenced to four months in jail for breaching a court order banning protesters from blocking major roads in and around London, has been moved to the prison's hospital wing after 13 days in hunger strike, the group's press team reported on Monday.

"Emma Smart, 44, from Weymouth, Dorset, who has today been in prison on hunger strike for 13 days, was moved out of her cell onto the hospital wing at HMP Bronzefield on Friday. The prison is becoming increasingly concerned about her health," Insulate Britain said in a statement.

On November 17, a London High Court judge found Smart and another eight climate activists guilty of contempt of court for breaking the National Highways' M25 injunction and sentenced them to between three and six months in jail.

The judge also ordered the nine to pay costs of 5,000 Pounds ($6,720) each and said all the defendants should serve at least half of their sentence.

A further group of nine people from Insulate Britain have been summoned to appear at the High Court on December 14 and if found guilty they could be subject to unlimited fines, seizure of assets and prison sentences of up to two years.

The campaign group has been staging sit-down protests on the M25 highway encircling Greater London and other major roads across England since September despite the court issuing four injunctions banning them from the roads.

According to Insulate Britain, which is demanding that the UK government insulate and retrofit homes to tackle climate change, 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes.

Related Topics

Contempt Of Court Jail London United Kingdom September November December All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece ..

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece’s Export Credit Insurance O ..

9 seconds ago
 3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Healt ..

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at U ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh a ..

Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

8 minutes ago
 Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee valu ..

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee value astonishing: Mian Zahid Huss ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al- ..

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

22 minutes ago
 No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting ..

No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on December 2 - Kremlin

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.