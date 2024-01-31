Jailed Zimbabwe Opposition Figure Sikhala To Be Released
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Zimbabwean opposition politician Job Sikhala is to be released after more than a year-and-a-half in prison, his lawyers said Tuesday, after a Harare court handed him a suspended sentence.
An outspoken and popular government critic, Sikhala, 51, was one of the most prominent figures to be arrested in recent years in what rights groups have described as a crackdown on dissent in the southern African country.
"He is now a free man. This is the only case that has been keeping him in custody, so he is going to come out," Sikhala's lawyer Harrison Nkomo told reporters outside the court.
A former lawmaker, Sikhala was convicted of inciting public violence last week at the end of a year-long trial that supporters said was politically motivated.
Another opposition member of parliament, Godfrey Sithole, was also found guilty on the same charges.
Both were handed a two-year suspended sentence on Tuesday.
This should mean long-awaited freedom for Sikhala, with his lawyers saying he was expected to walk out Wednesday morning.
A small crowd of supporters chanted and danced in celebration on the court's steps after the verdict was read out.
Sikhala and Sithole were convicted of inciting supporters to avenge the death of their political ally Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered by a ruling party activist in May 2022.
It wasn't the first brush with the law for the firebrand politician, whose long and troubled political career includes more than 60 arrests, according to his lawyers.
The last one came in June 2022 over a speech he gave at a memorial service for Ali, whose mutilated body was found in a well days earlier.
He has been held in a maximum-security prison in the capital since, having unsuccessfully applied for bail more than a dozen times.
