UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jair Bolsonaro: Man Who Stabbed Brazil's Leader Acquitted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:54 PM

Jair Bolsonaro: Man who stabbed Brazil's leader acquitted

A man who stabbed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at a campaign rally last September has been acquitted, after a judge ruled he was mentally ill

Brasilia (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) A man who stabbed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at a campaign rally last September has been acquitted, after a judge ruled he was mentally ill.Adlio Bispo de Oliveira cannot be tried under Brazilian law because he was not fully aware of his actions at the time, the Federal judge concluded.But he said de Oliveira was "high risk" and jailed him for an indefinite period so he can receive treatment.Bolsonaro said he would try to get the decision overturned."I will contact my lawyer.

I will try to do whatever is possible," he told local media on Friday.The president, who required surgery after the incident, suggested the attack was politically motivated and was masterminded by people other than de Oliveira."They tried to kill me.

I am certain who they were, but I can't say, I don't want to prejudge anyone," he said.He added: "This is a crime against a presidential candidate who now has the mandate and we must go to the final consequences of that situation."The acquittal comes several weeks after a judge ruled that de Oliveira should be referred to a mental health institution.

Bolsonaro, 64, suffered a deep and life-threatening wound to his intestines and lost 40% of his blood when he was stabbed in the stomach at a rally in Minas Gerais last September.The far-right politician was placed in intensive care, fed intravenously and had to have a colostomy bag fitted.

The bag - a small pouch used to collect waste from the body when the digestive system is no longer functioning as a result of an illness or injury - was removed in January.Bolsonaro, who took office as the country's new president on 1 January this year, is a divisive politician whom some analysts have compared to US President Donald Trump.Ad�lio Bispo de Oliveira, meanwhile, is a left-wing supporter who had been very vocal in his criticism of Bolsonaro, posting messages on Facebook denouncing his policies.Immediately after the attack in September, he was grabbed by supporters of Bolsonaro, manhandled and beaten before being taken into police custody.

Related Topics

Attack Police Facebook Trump Man Minas Turkish Lira January September Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

15 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

12 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

13 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

21 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

13 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.