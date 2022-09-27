Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Supply Parts for Russian-Bought Equipment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India is still able to service and supply military equipment purchased from Russia despite an array of sanctions on Moscow by the United States and its allies, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) India is still able to service and supply military equipment purchased from Russia despite an array of sanctions on Moscow by the United States and its allies, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

"On the military equipment, to the best of my knowledge, I don't think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that we have got in the past from Russia," Jaishankar said during a press briefing.