Jaiswal Double Ton Powers India To 396 In England Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his first Test double century to guide India to 396 all out but England openers came out attacking on day two of the second Test on Saturday.
The tourists reached 32-0 at lunch with Zak Crawley, on 15, and the left-handed Ben Duckett, on 17, hitting six boundaries between them in Visakhapatnam.
England, who lead the five-match series 1-0, trail the hosts by 364 runs.
Left-hander Jaiswal resumed on 179 and smashed debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four to get past 200 in the opening session.
The 22-year-old removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation to applaud his marathon knock.
Veteran pace bowler James Anderson finally got Jaiswal out for his third wicket.
Bashir wrapped up the innings and he and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed also took three wickets each.
Jaiswal's overnight partner Ravichandran Ashwin departed for 20 in the first hour of play when he edged a moving delivery from Anderson to the wicketkeeper.
He charged on to become the third-youngest Indian to make a 200 in Tests but lost his patience against the 41-year-old Anderson, who got the batsman to slice the ball and get caught.
Jaiswal built key partnerships along the way including a 70-run stand with debutant Rajat Patidar (32) on day one when Bashir struck twice, including skipper Rohit Sharma (14) for his first Test wicket.
England, led by Ben Stokes, won the opener by 28 runs to hand India just their fourth loss in 47 Tests at home since 2013.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
IMF chief says global economy shows positive momentum, warns of risks5 minutes ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 20235 minutes ago
-
Cambodia, Thailand vow to curb air pollution5 minutes ago
-
China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches 9 satellites from sea5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO5 minutes ago
-
Madrid airport overwhelmed by asylum seekers5 minutes ago
-
Brazil's industrial output inches up 0.2 pct in 20235 minutes ago
-
A mega-prison, a Mayan 'Pompeii': five things about El Salvador15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Linz results15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 350 food baskets in Afghanistan15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 876 food baskets in Sudan15 minutes ago
-
Second Batch of Guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program arrives in Madinah15 minutes ago