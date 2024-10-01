Jaiswal Leads India To Remarkable Victory In Rain-hit Bangladesh Test
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Kanpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 51 on Tuesday as India pulled off a remarkable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur that lost two-and-a-half days to bad weather.
The hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on the fifth and final day and, needing 95 for victory, reached 98-3 in just 104 balls in the second session.
Jaiswal reached his second fifty of the match in 43 balls including eight fours and one six before falling to Taijul Islam, ending a 58-run stand with Virat Kohli.
Kohli hit an unbeaten 29 and was there at the end as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.
Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz had earlier removed India captain Rohit Sharma, for eight, and Shubman Gill, for six.
The series victory extends India's lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings ahead of Australia in second.
India rode on Jaiswal's 72-run blitz in the first innings to force a result out of a match which saw no play on Saturday and Sunday because of rain and a wet outfield.
Bangladesh resumed their second innings on 26-2 on the final day, 26 runs behind, but the batting fell apart during the first session, with opener Shadman islam top scoring on 50.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each.
Mushfiqur Rahim frustrated India as the lunch break was delayed for the final wicket. He was last man out when Bumrah bowled him for 37.
Off-spinner Ashwin broke through in the third over of the day when he had first-innings centurion Mominul Haque caught at leg slip by KL Rahul for two.
Left-arm spinner Jadeja, who had taken his 300th Test wicket on Monday, struck in his first over of the day when he bowled captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had made 19.
Shadman reached his fifty off 97 balls but fell almost immediately after to fast bowler Akash Deep.
Jadeja also picked up the wicket of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, caught and bowled without scoring, in what could be the former captain's last Test for Bangladesh.
Shakib, 37, announced his international retirement ahead of the match, which could be his swansong if he is unable to return home for a scheduled South Africa series.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 when they resumed their first innings on Monday.
India then batted at a blistering pace as they declared on 285-9 from just 34.4 overs.
The teams now head into a three-match T20 series starting on Sunday in Gwalior.
Recent Stories
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
More Stories From World
-
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight11 minutes ago
-
Air raid sirens sound across central Israel: army31 minutes ago
-
Assange says 'pleaded guilty to journalism' to gain freedom41 minutes ago
-
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack52 minutes ago
-
Assange says 'pleaded guilty to journalism' to gain freedom1 hour ago
-
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights1 hour ago
-
China's installed new energy capacity sees expansion1 hour ago
-
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight1 hour ago
-
AlUla World archaeology conference to explore challenges, future of nomadic societies1 hour ago
-
Quality of Life Program achieves ISO certification for legal risk management1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia joins world in marking International Translation Day1 hour ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Finance announces Pre-Budget statement for FY 20252 hours ago