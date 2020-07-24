Jakarta Hopes to Purchase Russian-Made Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Indonesian government hopes to purchase a Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19, pending the successful completion of clinical trials, Indonesia's Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

"I heard from the media that maybe by August or September, Russia will be successful in creating a vaccine. Of course, we are very much in need of this vaccine because the number [of COVID-19 cases] is still growing," the ambassador said.

When asked if Indonesia would be willing to purchase a Russian-made vaccine, the ambassador answered in the affirmative.

On Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that four Russian-made vaccines against COVID-19 that are under development have already proven to be safe.

A vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is currently in Phase 2 of clinical trials and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that plans are underway for the vaccine to enter use in either August or September.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo held phone talks to discuss the potential for both Moscow and Jakarta to coordinate their responses to the coronavirus disease pandemic.