Jakarta Re-imposes Partial Virus Lockdown As New Cases Soar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

Authorities in the Indonesian capital re-imposed a partial coronavirus lockdown Monday and vowed to strictly isolate anyone testing positive for Covid-19 as infections soared in the metropolis

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said the city would resume large-scale social restrictions for two weeks starting Monday, calling it a necessary measure to prevent the health system from collapsing.

Non-essential businesses are only allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, restaurants can only serve take-aways, and school, parks and tourist spots have been ordered to shut.

Anyone testing positive for Covid-19 -- including asymptomatic patients -- will have to undergo mandatory quarantine in government facilities, he said.

"If a person who was tested positive refused to be isolated in the designated facility, health workers and law enforcers will pick them up," Baswedan told a news conference Sunday.

Jakarta first introduced coronavirus restrictions in early April, but began relaxing them in June.

Weeks later, however, the capital has seen a sharp increase in newCovid-19 cases.

