Jakarta Reimposes COVID19 Restrictions Starting From Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Coronavirus restrictions are being reimposed in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, for at least two weeks amid an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, The Jakarta Post newspaper reports.

"We're now seeing cases emerge mostly from offices. That's why, for the PSBB [large-scale social restrictions] starting on Sept. 14, our main focus will be on restrictions in office areas," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said on Sunday, as quoted by the newspaper.

Government offices and private companies outside of essential sectors, such as health, food and communications, will have to implement work-from-home policies.

No more than 25 percent of employees will be allowed to work in the office at the same time. Businesses in essential sectors, as well as public transportation, will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, The Jakarta Post said.

Jakarta started to see a rise in new coronavirus infections at the end of August. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia's capital stands at more than 54,200, while the coronavirus death toll in Jakarta is nearly 1,400.